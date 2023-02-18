High-Rise Apartment Fire Sends 6 People to Hospital in Silver Spring

Six people are in the hospital after an early morning apartment fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, officials say.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of a high-rise building at 8750 Georgia Avenue at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said.

RIGHT NOW: Multiple people are in the hospital this morning after an early morning apartment fire in Silver Spring, MD. @DerrickWard4 is live with what we're learning right now on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/dv8NxKSWTP — Brooke Wivagg (@BrookeWivagg) February 18, 2023

At least six people were taken to the hospital with injuries, one of them is in critical condition.

Crews faced heavy smoke during the 3-alarm fire. The fire was extinguished about three hours after it began.

Buses were brought to the scene to help keep evacuated residents warm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.