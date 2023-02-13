House Fire in Northeast DC Displaces 4 Adults, 2 Children

Four adults and two children have been displaced after a row house went up in flames early Monday morning in Northeast D.C., according to officials.

D.C. Fire responded to a call reporting a house fire on the 1800 block of L Street at around 3:30 a.m. Flames were showing on both floors of the row house with an extension to the attic of an adjacent home.

Officials believe that a man jumped from a window of the burning home to escape the fire. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive his injuries, fire officials said.

There were reports of people trapped, but all victims had already escaped safely when responders arrived.

The row home was completely gutted while three surrounding homes were affected, D.C. Fire said. Four adults and two children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

