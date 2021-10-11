Homeowner Fatally Shoots Man He Says Broke Into Maryland House

A homeowner shot and killed a man he said was breaking into his home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday morning, police say.

The homeowner called 911 about 9 a.m. and said someone was trying to get in his home in the 18000 block of River Road in Poolesville. He told police he heard some noises, armed himself and confronted the suspect inside the house.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While on the phone with the dispatcher, he fired at the man, killing him, police said.

When officers arrived at the house, they found a man dead inside.

Montgomery County police said the homeowner, who has not been identified, was alone inside the house at the time. He was not hurt.

The man who was killed was found inside a room in the house and police are still investigating whether he was armed, investigators said. He also has not been identified.

The house is in a rural area, where homes are on acres of land.