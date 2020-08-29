Maryland

Hogan Administration Official Fired After Posts Show Support for Wisconsin Shooting Suspect

By Gina Cook

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A member of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's administration has been fired after posts on his Facebook page appeared to show support for the teen suspected of killing two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Arthur Love IV was the deputy director for the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives.

He posted several photos and memes which appeared to support 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse was charged with homicide after police say he shot and killed two people who were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives. Earlier today, I relieved this employee of his duties," Executive Director for GOCI Steve McAdams said in a statement. "Kevin Craft, administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume these duties effective immediately.”

“These posts are obviously totally inappropriate. We fully support the immediate actions taken by Director McAdams to address this matter," said Shareese Churchill, spokesperson for Gov. Hogan.

MarylandLarry HoganWisconsinkenosha shooting
