Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Man in Fairfax Co.

By Gina Cook

police-tape-shutterstock_5628043316
Shutterstock

A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man who was walking in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Saturday morning, police say.

David Velasquez, 29, was walking in the right lane of westbound Industrial Road near Backlick Road about 1 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV going westbound struck him and took off on Backlick Road, Fairfax County police said.

Velasquez, of Arlington, died at the hospital.

Police said they believe Velasquez was intoxicated.

He is the third pedestrian fatality in the county so far this year.

Anyone who has information about the crash can call 703-280-0543, police said.

