Higher Fence Installed at Supreme Court Amid Abortion Rights Protests

New, higher fencing was installed outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night after the third day of protests over abortion rights. The 8-foot fence completely encircles the Supreme Court building.

Pro- and anti-abortion rights protesters first flocked to the high court Monday night, spurred by a leaked draft opinion that suggested Supreme Court justices are prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision that affirmed the right to an abortion nationwide.

Protesters returned Tuesday and Wednesday, and more demonstrations are expected in the coming weeks.

Capitol Police say they are preparing for any potential demonstrations.

So far, protests have been peaceful. Law enforcement installed bike rack-style fencing to separate pro- and anti-abortion rights protesters earlier this week.

Police haven’t yet released information on the fence. It’s unclear how long it will stay up or if law enforcement has identified a specific threat.

The fence is similar to the one installed after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. That fence prohibited access to the U.S. Capitol grounds, which many District residents opposed.