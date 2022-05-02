Protesters Gather After Leaked Draft Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade

Protesters were gathering Monday night outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to a draft opinion obtained by Politico which, if verified, reveals the Court's intention to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

People could be heard chanting "abortion is healthcare" loudly and seen holding signs as the crowd grew.

Things are growing increasingly tense outside of the Supreme Court tonight. pic.twitter.com/od6OZkkz4o — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 3, 2022

Growing crowd of protestors outside the Supreme Court @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/dALon7YArm — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) May 3, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The group Metro DC DSA said it would be rallying on the steps of the Supreme Court beginning at midnight Tuesday after the news broke.

Abortion bans are class warfare.



➡️ Metro DC DSA will be rallying on the steps of the Supreme Court beginning at MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. ⬅️



Banning abortions will harm millions of people, especially people of color and working class people.



See you there ✊ https://t.co/YwnZCEukoP — Metro DC DSA (@mdc_dsa) May 3, 2022

News4 is working to confirm more details about the impromptu protests.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.