Protesters Gather After Leaked Draft Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade

Protesters were gathering Monday night outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to a draft opinion obtained by Politico which, if verified, reveals the Court's intention to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.
People could be heard chanting "abortion is healthcare" loudly and seen holding signs as the crowd grew.
The group Metro DC DSA said it would be rallying on the steps of the Supreme Court beginning at midnight Tuesday after the news broke.
News4 is working to confirm more details about the impromptu protests.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.