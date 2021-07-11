missing child

Have You Seen Him? Teen With Autism Goes Missing in Hyattsville

If you see him, call 301-985-5060

By NBC Washington Staff

Hyattsville Police

Police asked for help Sunday finding a 14-year-old boy with autism missing from his home. 

Adrien Pleas was last seen Saturday evening wearing a light blue Rick and Morty t-shirt, blue basketball shorts and black New Balance sneakers. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs, Hyattsville Police said. 

The department also said Adrien may not verbally respond if spoken to. 

“If you see him, please call Hyattsville Police and keep an eye on him until officers arrive. He may run if approached,” police said. Adrien was classified as a critical missing person.

If you see him, call 301-985-5060. 

The teen also went missing in late June. A mother whose own son has autism saw Adrien and called police. 

This article tagged under:

missing childHyattsville Police
