Have You Seen Him? 14-Year-Old Missing From Prince George's County

A teen boy who is autistic and nonverbal is missing and Prince George's County police are asking for help finding him.

Elijah Looky, 14, was last seen in the 1400 block of Canadian Geese Court in Upper Marlboro at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Elijah is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 119 lbs. He was last seen wearing the blue jacket in the photo above with black pants and black and white shoes riding a scooter.

Police ask anyone who may have seen him to call 911 so he can be reunited with his family.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.