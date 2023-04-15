Have You Seen Her? Police Search for Abducted 9-Year-Old in ‘Extreme Danger'

Police issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl believed to be in “extreme danger” after she was abducted from Newport News, Virginia, on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Brielle Alexis Maree Silver, 9, was taken at 10 a.m. and was last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, police said.

She is biracial and 4 feet and 7 inches tall. She has brown hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and weighs 100 lbs. Authorities also said Brielle was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts and no shoes. She may be wearing silver dolphin earrings.

The suspect is Bethany Renae Dawn Gould, described as a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weights 140 lbs, police said. A description of her clothing was not available.

NBC affiliate WAVY-TV 10 reported that the suspect was the child's mother.

The pair may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner with Tennessee plates 978BJSC.

Call police right away if you have any information.

Virginia State Police said their department and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department.

For more information, call the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500 or visit twitter.com/VSPalerts.