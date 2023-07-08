Montgomery County

Hacked sign board in Montgomery County construction zone displays racist message: police

Police received multiple calls about the sign near Brookeville Road and George Avenue in Brookeville.

By Briana Trujillo

Telemundo 44

Police are investigating after a sign board in a construction zone was apparently hacked to display a racist message in Montgomery County, authorities said. 

The Montgomery County Police Department said it responded to a hate/bias incident near Brookeville Road and George Avenue in Brookeville on Saturday at around 6:47 a.m. after receiving multiple calls. 

An electronic sign, intended for construction safety messages, had been hacked and was displaying a racist message there, police said. 

“Officers were able to erase the message and arranged to have the sign removed,” authorities said in a news release. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyMaryland
