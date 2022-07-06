shooting

Gunshot Victim Pulled From Burning Car After Fiery Crash in Montgomery County

By Derrick Ward

Germantown shooting and crash

Residents in a quiet Germantown, Maryland, neighborhood rescued a gunshot victim from a burning car Tuesday night.

Residents at normally quiet Apperson Way and Apperson Place heard what sounded like a gunshot before 11 p.m. then saw a car had crashed and burst into flames with the driver still inside.

“A pow, which sounded like a gunshot, but, you know, close to the Fourth of July, you never know out here,” Derek Morgan said.

Then they heard other sounds that weren’t mistakable for fireworks.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We heard a car accelerate and a crash,” Morgan said.

The area is adjacent to Route 355, and residents thought something had happened there.

“To my surprise, it was right here in the parking lot,” Morgan said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

TRAFFIC 26 mins ago

Traffic at Standstill on Beltway OL in Fairfax County After Truck Fire

Washington DC 1 hour ago

DC's Top Doctor Leaves DC Health in July

With a man screaming for help from inside the burning car, apprehension about approaching what was shaping up to be a crime scene went away.

“It was like, Hey, look, do or die,” Morgan said. “Let’s just act on this.”

The fire spread to other parked cars, as neighbors moved the victim as far out of harm’s way as they could.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, Montgomery County police said.

Residents said they didn’t recognize the car or the victim. Police have not released an identity. No suspects are in custody.

“It’s just one of those random things we just needed to help the guy out, and then they called 911,” neighbor Perry Palmer said. “It’s sad that it happened in the neighborhood.”

“Everyone’s on high alert with situations such as this, especially close to home,” Morgan said. “You just never know.” 

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

shootingGermantownfiery crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us