Gun Violence Survivors to Rally for Federal Assault Weapons Ban at Capitol

Hundreds of gun safety advocates and mass shooting survivors are set to rally on Capitol Hill Thursday in support of a federal assault weapons ban.

News4’s Juliana Valencia spoke to members of March Fourth, a group that formed after the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. They first rallied in Washington, D.C., less than 10 days after the attack.

“We’re coming back bigger, we’re coming back louder,” said Ivy Dumont, a survivor of the shooting.

Dr. Sheena McKenzie is a pediatric hospitalist from Highland Park.

“I took care of all the children victims that day. The wounds from these assault weapons are war wounds,” she said. “It’s nothing a child should ever have to endure, and our mission here is to urge the Senate to pass the assault weapons ban because our children’s lives depend on it."

The rally is set for 1 to 3 p.m. at Louisiana and Constitution Avenues.

Survivors from other shootings, including in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, are set to attend, Dumont said.

The U.S. House passed an assault weapon ban over the summer, but the measure faces a tough road ahead in the Senate. Ten Republicans would have to join all 50 Democrats and Independents to pass it.

