Gun Owner Fires on Burglary Suspect Who Pointed Fake Guns at Him

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's office arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a woman's car before being shot by her neighbor.

According to the sheriff, a woman saw the 17-year-old inside her car on Forbidden Forest Circle. When she confronted him he pulled a mask over his face and began to walk away with items he had stolen.

A neighbor saw what was happening and intervened.

He shot the suspect when the teen allegedly pointed two guns at him. The sheriff's office said both guns were fake.

Investigators said the suspect ran to a home in the area of Harrison Road and North Dickerson and asked the residents to call 911.

The neighbor has a valid concealed weapon permit and cooperated with law enforcement.

The 17-year-old has been charged with brandishing a firearm, wearing a mask in public, and petit larceny.

After being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, he was transported to the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.