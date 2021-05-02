Good Samaritan Saves Child Ejected into Bay After Crash Injures 7 Others on Route 90

A good Samaritan leapt into Assawoman Bay to rescue a child who had been ejected from a car during a crash on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City. At least seven other people were also injured.

Police and fire units responded at about 2:47 p.m. to the crash, where one vehicle was half over the guardrail and multiple people were injured, the fire department said.

The Ocean City Fire Department declared the situation a “mass casualty incident.”

UPDATE from OCFD (4:20 p.m.): Ocean City Fire, EMS, and Police Units are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on the Route 90 bridge. Paramedics have treated and transported multiple priority patients, and Maryland State Police Aviation was utilized. — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) May 2, 2021

During the crash, one child of unknown age was ejected from the car teetering over the guardrail and landed in Assawoman Bay. Officials said a good samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the child.

Seven victims were transported by ground to various hospitals while the child was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital.

Ocean City Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Route 90 is closed at Coastal Highway and Route 589.