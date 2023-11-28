Giving Tuesday: A DC Shelter helping homeless women for 40 years says they wouldn't exist without donations

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Like so many women who experience domestic violence, Latoya -- who asked that News4 not share her face or last name -- had no place to go when she finally got out.

She found herself homeless.

When asked where she would be on a cold night like Tuesday night if she hadn't found Calvary Women's Services, she replied, "Probably sleeping in a tent on the ground. Or outside 24 hours a day."

"But Calvary is one of the best facilities in D.C. that I heard to come, so I felt kind of lucky," Latoya said.

For 40 years, Calvary Women's Services has been providing safe housing, meals and other crucial support services to hundreds of women each year.

"There's over a thousand women experiencing homelessness at any time," said Kris Thompson, CEO of Calvary. "And so, as you know, during cold weather, it's even more important for programs like Calvary and other homeless services providers to make sure that housing is available for women so that they're safe in the winter and have access to the resources they need."

Thompson knows how important individual donations, big or small, are for local nonprofits.

"Individual giving is critical to nonprofit organizations. I mean, days like Giving Tuesday just point that out," Thompson said.

Giving Tuesday takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is a day to give back to the community following the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, Giving Tuesday will be observed on Nov. 28.

"Individual giving tends to be more stable, and so for nonprofits like ours, Giving Tuesday is critical as a way of not just funding immediate services, but ensuring that we're stable as an organization throughout the whole year," Thompson said.

For the women Calvary helps, like Latoya and the hundreds of women like her, donations mean something personal.

"I don't have to run anymore," Latoya said. "I can have a safe space to come to, a safe place to lay my head and rest."

"I can continue to walk tall and hold my head up high and not be afraid to live life and get back to my perspective in life and get myself together to get up out of Calvary."

If you or a loved one may be experiencing domestic violence, you can learn more about the signs here.

If you're looking for ways to give this Tuesday, check out the movement's official website here. It includes a list of ways you can give other things than money, from donating blood to teaching others a new skill to giving back to the earth by recycling or planting greenery.

One other way you can give back? We at News4 ask you to consider donating to our annual NBC4 and T44 Share the Warmth Coat Drive, benefitting the Salvation Army.

We are requesting new or gently worn coats. You can learn more here.