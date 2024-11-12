‘Give us peace?' Farmer, 73, killed in hit-and-run while checking mailbox

A 73-year-old farmer died in a hit-and-run in which he was struck by two cars while crossing a road in Fauquier County, Virginia, to check his mailbox Friday night.

For four generations, Garland Heddings’ family has been farming land near Catlett. Heddings devoted his life to raising cattle and baling hay. Married for 53 years, he raised four children and often had his 5-year-old grandson by his side.

“Dad worked seven days a week,” said his daughter Jaricia Heddings. “He never got to go on vacations like normal families.”

His daughters say Heddings ended each day with a trip to the mailbox along Route 806. About 5:45 p.m. Friday, Heddings parked his golf cart and trailer at the corner of Flippo Lane, leaving the lights on as he crossed the road with flashlight in hand.

“He would flash his flashlight, just, like, letting people know he’s there, but the traffic just flies through that section of the road,” Jaricia Heddings said.

Virginia State Police believe just as Heddings crossed back from the mailbox, he was struck by a northbound vehicle, then hit by a second vehicle traveling southbound. Neither driver stopped to help.

“They had to have stopped and at least looked, but why?” daughter Jamie Hill asked. “I mean, what were they doing? What was their excuse?”

Another driver pulled over and called 911, but Garland Heddings died at the scene.

Virginia State Police found vehicle parts leading them to believe a silver, 2001-2003 Nissan Frontier first hit Heddings. There would be damage to the frontend and driver’s side.

“The only thing I can hope is the information will get out there,” Jaricia Heddins said, starting to sob. “That they would be, like, Oh no, I did hit something, and what I hit was a human being. It’s somebody’s father and somebody’s grandfather. So, if you are out there, can you give us peace? You would want it for your family.”

Hedding’s death struck a nerve in his rural community. Neighbors and strangers came together to raise thousands of dollars in reward money.

Anyone with information is urged to call Virginia State Police.

