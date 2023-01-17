American Red Cross

Give Blood, Get Breakfast: Dunkin' Teams Up With American Red Cross

The coffee chain is offering 20,000 vouchers for free coffee and breakfast sandwiches to Red Cross blood donors this month.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

January is National Blood Donor Month, and Dunkin' is teaming up with the American Red Cross to encourage blood donations in the DMV.

Volunteers who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need this month can get a free pick-me-up from Dunkin'.

The coffee chain is offering 20,000 vouchers for free coffee and breakfast sandwiches to Red Cross blood donors for all of January, all to support the Red Cross's winter blood drive.

According to the Red Cross, you must weigh at least 110 pounds to safely donate blood, and donors must be in good health and feeling well. In Maryland and Virginia, donors must be at least 17 years old, while in D.C., 16-year-olds can donate blood as long as a parent provides written consent.

You can learn more about donating blood at the Red Cross website.

