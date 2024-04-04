Girls, 12 and 13, to remain in custody after man beaten to death in DC

Three middle-school-aged girls who are accused of beating a disabled man to death in D.C. last fall will be held in a juvenile facility at least until May 8, a judge ruled Thursday.

The 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds appeared in court after they were charged last week in the death of 64-year-old Reggie Brown. The judge also ruled the girls must undergo competency exams.

Brown died after he was brutally assaulted on Georgia Avenue NW early the morning of Oct. 17. D.C. police say the girls were caught on multiple recordings of the attack that a detective called “horrific.”

The girls, whose names were not released, have been held in a secure juvenile facility since last weekend. In two separate hearings, judges found probable cause for charges of second-degree murder, assault and conspiracy.

In court last week, a detective testified that Brown was disabled, had missing fingers on each hand and had ongoing ailments.

The hearing for the two 13 year old girls charged in the beating death of Reggie Brown lasted 4 and a half hours. Here are some takeaways. Detective Harry Singleton described Brown as being handicapped. He was missing fingers on each hand. He also suffered from other ailments. pic.twitter.com/JpJ9QMfbWH — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) March 30, 2024

The girls kicked and stomped on Brown and then left in a “celebratory” mood, cellphone video from a girl who was not charged showed, the detective said.

Along with a group of girls, a man also was caught on camera beating Brown, police said. Police have been unable to identify the man and have not released video of him to the public. A police spokesman told News4 the video did not capture any identifiable features.

