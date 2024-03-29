Girl shot while inside home on Peabody Street NW in DC, police say

A girl was shot while inside a home early Friday in the Brightwood neighborhood of Washington, D.C., police say.

D.C. police responded to the 500 block of Peabody Street NW about 4 a.m.

The girl had been shot in the leg, police said. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said they believe the girl is about 12 years old.

Video from the scene shows a shattered window pane on a first-level window of an apartment building. Police have not said where the shot or shots were fired from or who the intended target may have been.

Numerous officers were seen using flashlights to search the ground.

Peabody Street was blocked off as police investigated, but police say the situation is under control.

Police initially said they were looking for a suspect wearing all black clothing, but now say there's no lookout information to share.

