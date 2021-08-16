Germantown Homeowner Shoots, Kills Alleged Home Invader

A homeowner shot and killed a man he alleges was trying to break into his Germantown home Monday night, Montgomery County Police said.

The shooting happened in the 21100 block of Futura Court in Germantown, Maryland, around 7:45 p.m.

"We do believe that the intruder was known to the homeowner, but we are not sure how that acquaintance is," Cassandra Durham, the public information officer for Montgomery County Police, said.

Investigators were bringing in more equipment, and it is likely that their work will go into the overnight hours.

Police said they are speaking with the homeowner involved.

