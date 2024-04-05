Georgia man visiting Maryland to care for grandmother has been missing for a week

A Georgia man visiting Maryland to care for his grandmother who is battling cancer vanished last weekend, Montgomery County police say.

The family of 23-year-old Andrew Mostyn Jr. hasn’t heard from him since March 30, the evening before Easter.

“They had plans to go to the Easter service Sunday morning,” said his mother, Joy Dameron. “He said, ‘I’m gonna run a few errands. Do you need anything? I’ll be back, and we’ll go to the service tomorrow morning, and we’ll hide eggs for my cousins.’”

Mostyn made a stop at a grocery store and a foray into D.C. By 5:30 p.m., he was sharing the experience with friends in Georgia.

“He was Snapchatting by the Lincoln Memorial and the Mall,” Dameron said. “He loves history. History has been his love. History and the outdoors.”

By about 10 p.m., family members were receiving cryptic text messages.

“Texts back and forth … weird texts to his cousin, which never had occurred before and would have never occurred if it was him for real,” his mother said. “Weird stuff, like, ‘come over,’ and he wasn’t even there. He was already missing.”

Subsequent calls and texts to Mostyn went unanswered. He hasn’t shown up for work at District Photo in Beltsville. Police found his work ID in a search of his grandmother’s house.

Family members say his dog was caged, indicating to them that he didn’t intend to be away long.

“I’m scared,” his mother said.

Montgomery County police are working with surrounding jurisdictions to try to find Mostyn.

He’s 5-feet-11-inches tall and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He left his grandmother’s Silver Spring home in a white 2000 Ford F-150 pickup with Georgia license plates RYH3051.

Anyone who knows where he may be should call police at 240-773-5545.