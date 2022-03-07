Across the U.S, gas prices have soared and the D.C. area is no exception.

On Sunday, the national average price per gallon surpassed $4 for the first time since July 2008, according to AAA, and it's projected to hit an all-time high in the days ahead.

Consumers are paying roughly 40 cents more per gallon compared to last week, CNBC reported. Gas prices had been climbing in the past months due to higher demand but this recent spike has been largely triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked fears of oil supply shortages and disruptions.

Here’s a breakdown of gas prices across the DMV, as of Monday, March 7:

Washington, D.C.’s average gas prices are well above the national mean at $4.225 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s 80 cents more than it was a month ago.

In Maryland, the average price per gallon is a bit cheaper, at $4.095. Montgomery County has the highest price in the state at $4.177 per gallon, followed by Howard County ($4.163), St. Mary’s County ($4.144), and Prince George’s County ($4.134).

While the average price in Virginia remains around $3.9 per gallon, in Northern Virginia, every jurisdiction is above $4 per gallon, according to AAA. Fairfax City has the highest average price at $4.167 per gallon, followed by Alexandria City ($4.15) and Fairfax County ($4.146). You’d have to travel to Rappahannock County to find anything cheaper than $4 at the gas pump, according to AAA's tracking.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. Find more info here.