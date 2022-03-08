Pain at the Pump: DC-Area Drivers, Business Owners Feel Impact of Rising Gas Prices

Commuters, rideshare and food delivery drivers are feeling stress at the pump, having to fill up their tanks with increasingly high gas prices as an economic byproduct of the continuing war in Ukraine.

As prices have soared around the nation, many of them have had to take extra jobs for supplemental income.

“This is really bad. It makes me feel like I don’t want to drive,” Noe Ortiz said.

He said he’s paying more than $25 extra to fill up.

“It feels like I should stop driving because I don’t want to use my car,” he said.

Moo Moustafa, owner of Pizza Bolis in Rockville, Maryland, said he now charges an extra $1.00 on deliveries because of high gas prices.

“The food cost price has gone up,” Moustafa said. “Some drivers… [are] not working. And I have to make… $1.00 extra.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Sunday, the national average price per gallon was more than $4 for the first time since 2008.

According to AAA, the District’s average gas price is $4.225 per gallon – 60 cents more than it was a month ago.

In Maryland, the average price per gallon is at $4.09. In Northern Virginia, every jurisdiction is above $4 per gallon.

One food delivery driver said the extra $10 it takes him to fill up hurts, but still, “Yes, I pay.”

According to CNBC, gas prices had been climbing over the past months due to higher demand, but the recent spike is largely triggered due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I would like [prices] to go down because it's going to make everybody's life easier,” Ortiz said.

To save money, you can try using an app like GasBuddy, to find the cheapest gas in areas near you.