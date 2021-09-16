Future Metro Headquarters Catches Fire in Southwest DC

A fire at Metro’s future headquarters in Southwest D.C. is sending smoke over the area.
Photos and video show flames and heavy smoke Thursday morning on the roof of the building under construction at Seventh and D streets SW.
About 100 firefighters were called to the scene. No injuries were immediately reported.
Roofing materials appear to have caught fire, DC Fire and EMS said preliminary information shows.
Firefighters were checking for any possible extension of the fire.
At the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station, the Seventh and D streets entrance was closed. Other entrances were open.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.