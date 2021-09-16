Future Metro Headquarters Catches Fire in Southwest DC

A fire at Metro’s future headquarters in Southwest D.C. is sending smoke over the area.

Photos and video show flames and heavy smoke Thursday morning on the roof of the building under construction at Seventh and D streets SW.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Update Working Fire 7th & D Sts SW. #DCsBravest have made access to roof. Fire appears confined to roof and roofing materials on a building under construction. pic.twitter.com/dHNxfgPRBc — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 16, 2021

Working Fire 7th &D Sts SW. fire on the roof of a hi-rise building under construction. pic.twitter.com/Himy32T2iw — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 16, 2021

About 100 firefighters were called to the scene. No injuries were immediately reported.

Roofing materials appear to have caught fire, DC Fire and EMS said preliminary information shows.

Firefighters were checking for any possible extension of the fire.

At the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station, the Seventh and D streets entrance was closed. Other entrances were open.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.