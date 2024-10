Two adults are dead and one person is seriously hurt after a house fire in Southeast D.C.

Firefighters responded to 23rd Street at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning to a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they saw flames coming from the second floor of the townhouse. They were able to put out the fire.

Two people were pronounced dead and one person has been transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.