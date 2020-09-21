Fundraising Effort Underway to Help Nanny Struck in DC Hit-and-Run

A nanny remains in the hospital Monday night after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver last week in Mount Pleasant, and now a woman who was once in that nanny's care as a little girl is leading the charge to help her during her recovery.

Marina, as she's known, was caring for two little children when a stolen car jumped the curb last week on 18th Street in Northwest D.C. She put herself in harm's way to shield the children.

"She loves the kids she takes care of, and we all know it," said Claire Keller, who is organizing a GoFundMe campaign. Keller said it was no surprise whatsoever that Marina would place herself between that car and those kids. "She is extremely protective of the kids in her care."

And Keller would know. When she was a little girl, Marina was her nanny. Now after one operation, with potentially more on the way, it could be months before Marina is back to work and Keller says helping her through this is the least she can do.

"She was basically my third parent. I felt like it was my responsibility to take care of her the way anyone would someone they're that close to is injured."

Police have surveillance video of the stolen car and suspect who ran from the scene after the crash.

So far no one has been arrested in this case.