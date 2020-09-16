DC Hit-and-Run Suspect Tried to Steal Car Food Delivery Driver Left Running

The hit-and-run driver involved in a pedestrian crash that seriously injured two children and two adults in D.C. Tuesday was trying to steal a car that a food delivery driver had left running nearby, police say.

D.C. police said Wednesday that a delivery driver left the Nissan Altima running at 18th and Newton streets NW Tuesday afternoon when a man got into the car and tried to drive off.

The delivery driver then ran back to the car and the driver struck him in the street, police said. The suspect then apparently lost control of the car and somehow got up on the sidewalk, striking a woman and two children.

The driver ran off after the crash, police said.

Medics took all four patients to area hospitals. They have serious or, potentially, critical injuries, the fire department said Tuesday. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

Two neighbors told News4 the woman was pushing a stroller.

"I heard a few screams from some people so I immediately came out here," witness Nicholas Cleveland-Stout said.

"There's a woman down, a gentleman down, and the two kids were screaming," witness Brad Harris said. "Quite horrific. It was a terrible scene."

Update pedestrians struck 18th & Newton Streets NW. #DCsBravest transporting 2 children and 2 adults to area hospitals. All have serious or potentially critical injuries. No additional patients. pic.twitter.com/1LxzfH8YU7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 15, 2020

Police examined the Altima at the scene. The car's bumper and other debris littered the road.

