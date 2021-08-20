Friends, Family Mourn 20-Year-Old Killed in Germantown

Friends and family gathered in Germantown, Maryland, Friday evening to remember 20-year-old Axel Trejos, who was shot and killed near a rec center Wednesday night.

Three teenagers standing near him were wounded. A 14-year-old has been charged as an adult.

Trejos’ mother’s words rippled across the broken hearts of friends, neighbors and family, including her younger son, who was wounded in the shooting near the Plum Gar Rec Center.

Trejos’ father emitted a roar of inconsolable grief when he was presented with a framed photo of his son.

Yani Moore, who called herself Trejos’ best friend, urged people to come together and set aside differences in his memory.

“This is somebody who would do anything for anybody,” she said. “He wasn’t the type of person who would hurt anybody. He wouldn’t hurt anybody; he wouldn’t. That’s not him; that wasn’t his character.”

The three victims who survived the shooting are 16, 15 and 13 years old.

Shilen Wiley, the accused gunman, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Court documents say Wiley had a 9mm pistol in his possession when he was arrested.

Trejos was a graduate of Clarksburg High School.