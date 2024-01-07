Crime and Courts

French bulldog puppy stolen from parked car on U Street NW: Police

By Madeline Herron

A French bulldog puppy was stolen on Sunday night from a car parked on U Street NW, police said. 

Police said the victim had parked his car with the puppy locked inside while he picked up wings on the corner of 10th Street NW and U Street NW at around 7:45 p.m. 

When he came back outside shortly after, someone had smashed his car window and stolen the dog, authorities said. 

Police describe the dog as a young French bulldog puppy with a brown body and a black face. 

The man told police he had just gotten the puppy, as it was a Christmas present for his son.

No information on a suspect was immediately available.

