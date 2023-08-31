Frederick County (Md.) Public Schools won't put cameras in special education classrooms

A Maryland school district will not move forward with a proposed pilot program to place cameras in some special education classrooms.

Parents of students with special needs in Frederick County Public Schools wanted the cameras for children with severe communication challenges.

But a survey showed many teachers were against having cameras, saying they were being unfairly singled out.

The school board staff recommended against the cameras.

The parents of a special needs child who attended the school board meeting Wednesday night told News4 parents will be surveyed next, and the idea will be revisited in the spring.