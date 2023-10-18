Four charged in killing of 18-year-old woman buried in shallow grave in Olney

Two women, a man and a 16-year-old boy suspected of being MS-13 gang members have been charged in the killing of an 18-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a shallow grave in Olney, Maryland, authorities say.

Montgomery County police said Rosa Sanchez Merino was killed on or about May 1, and the suspects buried her in a shallow grave in the 3600 block of Brookville Road.

Roberto Carlos Rivera-Delgado, 23, Iris Yudella Alonzo-Salgado, 23, Aracely Abarca-Melgar, 21, and 16-year-old Edwin Alexander Rivas-Salvador were charged with first-degree murder.

Rivera-Delgado was arrested for a parole violation in Nevada and extradited to Maryland on Sept. 29. Detectives said River-Delgado led them to the location where Sanchez Merino was buried.

Abarca-Melgar was arrested in New York, where she awaits extradition to Montgomery County, police said. Rivas-Salvador was arrested Tuesday and he was charged as an adult.

Alonzo-Salgado, Rivera-Delgado and Rivas-Salvador are all being held in Montgomery County jail without bond.