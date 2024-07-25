Silver Spring

‘Silver Sprung!': Fortune ranks Maryland city as best place in US for families to live

Some push back, citing violent crime

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

Fortune ranked Silver Spring, Maryland, the best place in the United States for families to live, but some pushed back on social media, citing concerns about violent crime.

Resident Kenny Turner isn’t among the detractors.

“This is Silver Sprung, baby!” he said

“I’ve been living here since 1976,” Turner said. “I should be mayor, right? Or the grandfather of Silver Sprung. It’s a very great place to live.”

Fortune’s report cites the vibrant downtown area with bars, restaurants and entertainment like AFI and the Fillmore. It notes multi-generational living and an ethnically and racially diverse population.

While the designation is a point of pride for Montgomery County leaders, others raised concerns about shootings, carjackings and homicides downtown.

County Executive Marc Elrich said crime has gone down.

“We’ve done a lot to deal with that, but you’re also not going to find anyplace that’s vaguely urban that doesn’t struggle with some of the same things we struggle with,” he said. “But I think despite those struggles you have a pretty solid community.”

There’s no indication crime was considered for the Fortune report.

Elrich pointed out that Silver Spring is more than the downtown area, with parts that are suburban and somewhat rural.

“It’s beautiful because you have everything you need,” resident Maria Armstrong said. “You have all the different types of people who try to come together and be one.

She acknowledged the crime but said it doesn’t take away from the good aspects of the city.

“We have to talk to the people and let them know this is a good place to be,” she said. “Let’s keep it that way. Let’s just keep it that way. Let’s just love one another.”

Fortune analyzed more than 2,000 cities across the country. Silver Spring ranked third last year. Chantilly, Virginia, ranked third this year.

