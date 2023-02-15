Former Pentagon Police Officer Accused of Murder Testifies in Trial

A former Pentagon police officer accused of murder in the shooting deaths of two men told a Montgomery County jury on Wednesday that he feared for his life.

David Dixon testified that he acted in self defense when he fired five rounds into a car in the parking lot of his Takoma Park condo building in April 2021.

"I pulled the trigger because I was in fear of my life," Dixon testified.

Dominique Williams, James Johnson and a third man were breaking into cars when they encountered Dixon, who was off duty and out of uniform. Court testimony Monday revealed the men were stealing radios and tools and had just broken into a van in the parking lot when Dixon caught them in the act.

Dixon said in court Wednesday that he approached the car in the early morning darkness to see what they were doing and fired shots when the driver tried to run him over.

"My intention was to stop a crime in progress, to detain them," Dixon said.

Under cross examination by Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, Dixon admitted there were several discrepancies in his initial story and he left out important details.

McCarthy alleged Dixon had his gun out and aimed it at the car the entire time, but said Dixon didn’t mention that during his 911 call.

"I could not recall having my weapon out," Dixon testified.

McCarthy said Dixon told his employer that a gun was pointed at him during the encounter, but that Dixon didn’t mention that to dispatchers and officers.

While Dixon said he fired because he was afraid of being run over, McCarthy said Dixon never tried to get out of the way.

Mccarthy played security camera video that showed the car he fired into was driving away.

"The fact is before you fired your first shot, the car was past you," McCarthy said.

Dixon repeatedly said hindsight was 20-20 in his decision making and that he believed his life was in danger. He also acknowledged telling different stories about possibly seeing a gun or having one pointed at him.

No gun was found in the victims' car.

Williams and Johnson died when Dixon shot into the car using his service weapon, police said.

Prosecutors acknowledged the victims were breaking into a van in the parking lot, but said they didn’t pose a threat to Dixon when he fired.

The driver of the car was not hurt. He previously testified that he was trying to get away, not run over Dixon.