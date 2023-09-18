Former Montgomery County teacher convicted of sex abuse out of prison as he awaits new trial

A former elementary school teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, who was convicted of sexually abusing students has been released from prison as he awaits a new trial, police say.

John Anthony Vigna, 58, was arrested in June of 2016 for allegedly touching two 11-year-old girls at Cloverly Elementary School in Silver Spring. Three other victims came forward before Vigna was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 48 years prison, The Washington Post reported.

Vigna taught at Cloverly Elementary School for more than 20 years and coached junior varsity baseball at Paint Branch High School.

In July, Vigna's conviction was overturned and he was released on bond as he awaits another trial, Montgomery County police said. The Post reported the judge who struck down the conviction ruled that the verdict could have been different had Vigna's lawyer given him a better defense.

More victims have come forward since his initial conviction, and detectives believe there could be more, police said. They're urging any potential victims to call 240-773-5050.

After the two 11-year-old girls came forward in 2016, two other girls also reported Vigna sexually abused them. One girl said the abuse happened during the 2013-2014 school year at Cloverly Elementary School and the other said he abused her during the 2015-2016 school year.

A woman in her 20s also reported to police Vigna sexually abused her when she was a student at Cloverly Elementary School between 2000 and 2002.