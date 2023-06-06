Former Houston superintendent selected as new Prince George's Schools CEO, sources say

Prince George’s County Public Schools has selected former Houston Superintendent Millard House II as its next CEO, multiple sources with knowledge of the selection process confirmed to News4.

House was the most-recent leader of the second-largest school district in Texas and left the position after two years.

The Houston Federation of Teachers said House was one of the best superintendents the city had, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also praised House's leadership.

House came to Houston at a divisive time in the school system's history, and was forced to leave the position when the state took over the school system due to questionable school board activity and several chronically failing schools, issues that were already present before House was hired.

