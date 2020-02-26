Foo Fighters Tease Washington DC Music Festival

The Foo Fighters are hinting that they'll bring a rock festival straight to Washington, D.C.

D.C. Jam will be coming soon, the band teased on their social pages over the weekend.

This wouldn't be the Foo Fighters' first "Jam" festival. They hosted the one-day CalJam in San Bernadino, California, in 2017 and 2018.

The Foo Fighters are gearing up for a 25th-anniversary tour, called "The Van Tour," this spring and summer through the U.S. The band has announced one date near D.C., for the Something in the Water Festival in Virginia Beach.

The "Best of You" musicians didn't offer any further details on the D.C. show, but fans were quick to look for clues. Some wondered if the band would do another performance around the Fourth of July, remembering when the Foo Fighters celebrated their 20th anniversary with a festival at RFK Stadium.

The D.C. area is near and dear to frontman Dave Grohl's heart. He went to high school in Northern Virginia and has said he went to hundreds of shows at the 9:30 Club.