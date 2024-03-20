Cherry Blossoms

Flowers, whiskey, and a mascot that stops traffic: Tributes left to Stumpy during tree's final peak bloom in DC

The District has been mourning the crooked little cherry tree all week long.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. residents are sending Stumpy out on his last peak bloom with a bang.

The little cherry tree that could, can't, after this spring. Stumpy's home on the Tidal Basin has been flooding too much, for too long, and the seawall in that area has to be repaired to save other trees nearby. That means Stumpy, and over a hundred other cherry trees near the Tidal Basin, will be removed starting in May.

The District has been mourning the symbol of resilience through tough times all week long.

On Monday, someone left a bouquet of flowers in the hollow of Stumpy's trunk, according to a post on social media.

On Tuesday, that bouquet was joined by... a full bottle of Maker's Mark whiskey, according to another social media post.

On Wednesday, the D.C. Public Library left a large card thanking Stumpy for all the memories.

There are t-shirts for sale on Etsy. There are endless social media tributes. And on Tuesday morning, there was a traffic-stopping homage to Stumpy.

Behold, the mascot for this year's Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10-Miler:

WRC

When we say this version of Stumpy is traffic-stopping, we mean it literally. While filming this video about Tidal Basin traffic, News4 Digital Producer Maggie More hit the brakes (safely!) so that Digital Managing Editor Carissa DiMargo could get out of the car and chase down the mascot.

@nbcwashington

The propagation of Stumpy is going faster and more bizarrely than we could have ever anticipated. Meet the mascot for the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile. The organizers say, "In true Stumpy fashion, his resiliency will be showcased once again as he will live on as the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile mascot.” Let the anticipation begin. Will you be asking Stumpy for a selfie? #Cherryblossoms #dccherryblossoms #cherryblossom #cherryblossom10miler #cherryblossomrun #stumpy #tidalbasin #cherrytrees #peakbloomdc peakbloom #DMVtiktok #DMV #DC #thingstododc #washingtondc #virginia #maryland

♬ original sound - NBC Washington - NBC Washington

According to race organizers, the artist behind the mascot costume started the design last year, when Stumpy reached new levels of viral fame.

"In true Stumpy fashion, his resiliency will be showcased once again as he will live on as the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile mascot," the race website says.

Organizers had the costume made in New York, and brought it down to D.C. just a few days before his debut on the Tidal Basin this week.

At the Tidal Basin, Stumpy the mascot could be seen bowing to, and then posing with, Stumpy the tree. The mascot also posed for a few media photographs and selfies.

Most of these tributes have been spontaneous, so it's not yet clear whether there are more to come. We'll keep an eye out and update this story periodically with any new Stumpy memorials that pop up.

This article tagged under:

Cherry BlossomsWashington DCNational Cherry Blossom Festivaltidal basin
