Five Accused of Kidnapping, Beating Man to Rob His National Harbor Hotel Room

Five men are facing federal charges after allegedly kidnapping at gunpoint, assaulting and robbing a man they met at a Maryland casino, prosecutors say.

The victim was held, beaten and threatened with a gun in Washington, D.C., while two other suspects robbed his Maryland hotel room of valuables including $6,000 cash, up to $2,500 in poker chips, an Xbox, marijuana, cocaine, plus his suitcase, wallet and keys, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim met two of his alleged captors at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in National Harbor, Maryland, prosecutors said: Anthony Erik Hebron, also known as “Pain,” 28, of D.C., and Tray David Sherman, called “Racks” and “Fat Det,” 26, of Germantown.

The three drove to D.C., where the victim was seen on surveillance video exchanging something with another, unknown man.

A couple of phone calls brought three more suspects were into the alleged kidnapping conspiracy: Darius Lawrence Young, known as “Mup,” 28; Christopher Allen Young, known as “40,” 26, and Lamar Jamal Perkins, known as “Lou,” 27, all of D.C., prosecutors say.

C. Young and D. Young allegedly held the victim somewhere near the 600 block of 46th Place SE while Perkins served as a lookout, according to prosecutors.

The victim was beaten, and the kidnappers put a gun in his mouth and threatened his family. He told the kidnappers the code to the safe in his hotel room, prosecutors say.

Hebron and Sherman went to the victim’s hotel room, then were seen on surveillance video leaving with a backpack and suitcase, prosecutors say.

Louisiana sanitation workers used a truck to block the escape route and call police after spotting a car described in an Amber Alert, leading to the rescue of a 10-year-old victim.

After the robbery, officers found the victim, who had blood running down his face, a broken nose and other injuries, in the 500 block of 46th Place Southeast. Officers reported seeing the C. Young and D. Young go past a tree line and into a vehicle.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), which targets “the highest-level criminal organizations,” investigated the case along with local, state and FBI investigators.

Christopher Young and Sherman were arrested Thursday. Darius Young was already in custody on a related charge.

Police are still searching for Hebron and Perkins. They are considered fugitives, prosecutors say.

Each faces a charge of conspiring to commit a kidnapping, which carries a life sentence as the maximum penalty.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story