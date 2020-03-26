First Coronavirus Death in Loudoun County Was a Public School Teacher

A member of Loudoun County Public Schools’ staff is the first to die of the novel coronavirus in the county Thursday, according to the Loudoun County Health Department.

Susan Rokas worked as a teacher for many years and continued to work into her 70s as a reading tutor at three elementary schools.

Her death was caused by respiratory failure brought upon by COVID-19, according to the LCHD. No additional information about the woman is being provided other than those who were in close contact with her were investigated and notified of her condition when she was first diagnosed.

Liberty Elementary School principal Paul Pack remembers Susan Rokus as one of a kind — a woman who dedicated her life, energy and love to educating the children of Loudoun County. Pack said he met Rokus, who had no children of her own, at the beginning of his teaching career, and she became a family friend and inspiration.

LCHD Director David Goodfriend said their hearts go out to Rokus' loved ones and that this case poses no further risk to the community.

“We ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes,” Goodfriend said.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams made a statement addressing the tragedy also urging the public to practice social distancing.

“Even as we grieve, we each have a role to play in providing community care right now. We show love of neighbor by practicing community care, including physical distancing, other preventative measures recommended by public health officials, and the directives of the governor. It’s said that 'there is a time for everything,' and it’s still time for each of us to commit to community care," Williams said.

Loudoun County encourages residents to stay informed about COVID-19 and visit their website for more information about how to protect themselves and to sign up for email and text updates on COVID-19.