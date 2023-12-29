First child dies this flu season in Virginia

It's flu season, and with more illness comes some tragic news: The first child to die from the flu this season in Virginia was between five and 12 years old.

The child who died was in the eastern part of the state, according to the Virginia Health Department.

As the weather gets colder, health experts believe flu activity will increase. There's been a "sharp increase" in the number of flu cases nationwide in recent days, according to the director of the Centers for Disease Control.

The VDH urges everyone six months old and older to get a yearly flu vaccine, and consult their healthcare provider as needed.