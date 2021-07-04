Maryland

Fireworks Explode on Ocean City Beach

Firefighters evaluated firework handlers for minor injuries, and no beachgoers were hurt, according to officials.

By NBC Washington Staff

ocean city fireworks explosion
Bryan Milligan

Ocean City Fire Department and Maryland State Police responded to a fireworks explosion on the beach in Ocean City Sunday morning.

Firefighters treated firework handlers for minor injuries, and no beachgoers were hurt, according to officials.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters were called to a section of the beach near Dorchester Street after reports of a vehicle on fire at around 10:30 a.m. What they found instead was the city’s downtown fireworks display discharging.

Firefighters determined that while handlers were unloading the fireworks, one firework was unintentionally discharged, setting other fireworks off.

Local

Laurel 12 hours ago

People Gather for Independence Day Parade in Laurel

DC United 16 hours ago

DC United Routs Toronto FC 7-1 to Break Franchise Goal Record

The fire department said the entire display did not ignite, and they are working with firework handlers to secure the rest of the fireworks.

"Our fire marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge," said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers.

"Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, fire marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured."

This article tagged under:

MarylandOcean CityFourth of JulyFireworks explosion
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us