Maryland

Fire Destroys Eastern Shore Radio Station WGOP-AM

The radio station, located in Pocomoke City, Maryland, was on the air when the fire broke out, officials said

By Associated Press

Shutterstock

An accidental fire destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Thursday, fire officials said.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, news outlets reported. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the attic of the building.

It took about 50 firefighters from Maryland and Virginia three hours to control the blaze, officials said. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and it was started by a failure of an electrical wire in the attic.

The station owned by Birach Broadcasting Corporation and operated by Mike Powell was on the air when the fire broke out, officials said. The building, which was built in 1955, is considered a complete loss, the fire marshal's office said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandEastern Shore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us