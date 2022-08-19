Fire Destroys Eastern Shore Radio Station WGOP-AM

An accidental fire destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Thursday, fire officials said.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, news outlets reported. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the attic of the building.

It took about 50 firefighters from Maryland and Virginia three hours to control the blaze, officials said. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and it was started by a failure of an electrical wire in the attic.

The station owned by Birach Broadcasting Corporation and operated by Mike Powell was on the air when the fire broke out, officials said. The building, which was built in 1955, is considered a complete loss, the fire marshal's office said.