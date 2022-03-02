Washington DC

Fire Breaks Out at DC's Sign of the Whale Bar

No injuries have been reported and the fire did not spread to adjacent buildings. 

By Clara Garcia

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Sign of the Whale bar located in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded just after 5 p.m. to the 1800 block of M Street NW for the report of a blaze. They found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Fire officials said just after 5:30 p.m. that all visible fire had been extinguished. No injuries have been reported and the fire did not spread to adjacent buildings. 

Authorities did not immediately comment on a possible cause.

The extent of the damage inside the establishment was not immediately clear. 

Sign of the Whale is located in a popular commercial area, with several businesses and restaurants nearby. 

Local

Stay with NBCWashington.com on this developing story.

