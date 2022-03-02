Fire Breaks Out at DC's Sign of the Whale Bar

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Sign of the Whale bar located in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded just after 5 p.m. to the 1800 block of M Street NW for the report of a blaze. They found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building, D.C. Fire and EMS said.
Fire officials said just after 5:30 p.m. that all visible fire had been extinguished. No injuries have been reported and the fire did not spread to adjacent buildings.
Authorities did not immediately comment on a possible cause.
The extent of the damage inside the establishment was not immediately clear.
Sign of the Whale is located in a popular commercial area, with several businesses and restaurants nearby.
