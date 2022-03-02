Fire Breaks Out at DC's Sign of the Whale Bar

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Sign of the Whale bar located in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded just after 5 p.m. to the 1800 block of M Street NW for the report of a blaze. They found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Fire officials said just after 5:30 p.m. that all visible fire had been extinguished. No injuries have been reported and the fire did not spread to adjacent buildings.

Update Working Fire 1800 block M St NW. #DCsBravest have extinguished all visible fire and are opening up and hitting hotspots. Rotating units that conducted the initial aggressive interior attack. No spread to adjacent buildings and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/RLVPyt6dqR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 2, 2022

Authorities did not immediately comment on a possible cause.

The extent of the damage inside the establishment was not immediately clear.

Sign of the Whale is located in a popular commercial area, with several businesses and restaurants nearby.

