Federal offices in DC area closed for snowstorm

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management said that maximum telework is in effect

Federal offices in the D.C. area will be closed Monday but telework and remote employees will be expected to work, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced Sunday night.

Non-telework employees will receive weather and safety leave for the number of hours they were scheduled to work today, OPM said.

However, leave won't be granted to employees who are on official travel outside of the duty station, who are on an Alternative Work Schedule (AWS) day off or who have another non-workday.

Emergency employees are expected to report to their worksites unless otherwise directed by their agencies, OPM said.

