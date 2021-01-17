capitol riot

FBI Seeking Men Who Brutally Beat DC Officer at Capitol

"Kill him with his own gun," Officer Mike Fanone heard members of the mob chanting

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI is seeking help identifying seven men suspected in the assault of D.C. Officer Mike Fanone. 

Fanone was brutally beaten outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He told News4 he is recovering from a mild heart attack after he was struck with a Taser multiple times and beaten with a “Thin Blue Line” flag. 

"Kill him with his own gun," Fanone said members of the mob chanted.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office said Sunday they’re seeking seven men responsible for the attack. Photos show the men in crowds. 

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Information also can be submitted at fbi.gov/USCapitol

Law enforcement has received a flood of tips identifying rioters at Capitol, including from the rioters’ neighbors, friends and family members. 

