FBI agent arrested for sexual assault

The same FBI agent was previously charged with attemped murder and later acquitted

By NBC Washington Staff and Eun Yang, News4 Anchor

An FBI agent once charged with attempted murder and the and then acquitted after a 2020 shooting on a metro train has been arrested for charges of sexual assault.

Police say Eduardo Valdivia is in custody. Police plan to hold a news conference Tuesday to detail specific charges concerning the assault of two different women. They plan to explain why they're concerned there could be more victims.

Police say Valdivia is the same FBI agent who was acquitted of attempted murder on a train near the Medical Center Metro Station in Bethesda. That shooting happened in mid-December of 2020. Valdivia was acquitted some years later. He was off duty at the time of that shooting.

The news conference from Montgomery County Police Tuesday is set for 11 a.m.

News4 is working to gather more details, including a response from the FBI.

