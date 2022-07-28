Father of 3 Was an Innocent Bystander Shot in DC During a Violent Afternoon

Three people were shot to death in just a matter of hours in Southeast D.C.

Tijuan Wilson was one of the victims, family members said. His own children found his body; Wilson's wife was also wounded

"They actually found their parents laying on the ground, and it's hurtful for a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old to see both of their parents lying on the ground," Wilson's sister, Milka Wilson, said.

Family members say Tijuan Wilson was 43 and had three children. Two of them were outside Wednesday night when he was shot on 4th Street SE.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police say someone with an assault rifle pulled up in a car.

That shooter "opened fire on the group of individuals that was there. It does not appear that they were specifically targeting any one person," Metropolitan Police Cmdr. John Haines said.

Wilson and a second man died in the barrage of gunfire; up to 100 shots were fired, police said.

Relatives say Wilson and his wife were innocent bystanders.

"That was senseless, in that they came to do their purpose, which they did. But then also at the time same, they took someone that had nothing to do with anything," Milka Wilson said.

Two and a half hours later, another man was fatally shot in the stairwell of an apartment building on Livingston Road SE. Police described it as a targeted attack.

Another shooting, this one on Birney Place SE, left a pregnant woman with three gunshot wounds.

Detectives said she was parking her car about 3 p.m. Wednesday when two cars pulled up, and at least two shooters fired dozens of shots from assault rifles.

Those cars were stolen. Investigators found them later, doused in gasoline and set on fire.

Police spoke about the high-powered weapons being used on the streets of D.C.

"It could be your child, your mother, your brother, your grandmother. You just could be sitting in your home, watching TV, and a stray round could come through an end your life," said an official.

D.C. police have not made arrests in any of the shootings. They say it appears the shootings are not related.