Man Killed, 2 Shot in Southeast DC: Police

One man was killed, and two people were injured in Southeast Washington, D.C., late Wednesday, as a string of shootings rocked that quadrant of the city, police said.

One man was killed after gunfire erupted about 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of 4th Street SE. Up to 90 rounds were fired, and authorities believe there may have been multiple shooters, Commander John Branch said.

Another man and a woman were taken to a hospital, police said. Information on the victims' identities was not immediately released.

At least three other people were injured, including a pregnant woman, in several separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and Thursday, police said

The pregnant woman was seriously injured after several people in two cars opened fire about 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wade Road SE. More than 100 rounds were fired, NBC Washington reported. Police are investigating whether the shooting is related to the one on 4th Street SE.

Two more men were reported injured in separate shootings overnight, police said early Thursday.

A man was shot in the 4300 block of Livingston Rd SE. He was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police are also investigating a shooting at Parkland Place and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was taken to another hospital.

Further information wasn’t immediately released about their conditions or names.

Correction (July 28, 2022, at 7 a.m.): This article misstated the intersection where the shooting took place. It has been corrected.