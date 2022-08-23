gun violence

Father Charged in Toddler's Death Day Before Thanksgiving

Legend King Wheeler apparently accidentally shot himself

By NBCWashington Staff

Legend King Wheeler
Courtesy of family

A D.C. man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old boy the day before Thanksgiving.

Legend Wheeler apparently shot himself accidentally with a gun that was unsecured in a home in the 2300 block of Chester Street SE Nov. 24, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"My baby has been shot!" a witness said a man shouted in the street. 

People could be heard wailing in grief. 

“My whole heart just dropped,” said Legend's grandmother, Tawanda Barber. 

The gun belonged to 23-year-old JD Wheeler of Northeast D.C., police said. He is charged with second-degree murder.

This article tagged under:

gun violence
